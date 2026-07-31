Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.5% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to $6.25–$6.55 per share , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. American Electric Power lifts forecast as AI fuels electricity surge

AEP raised its 2026 operating earnings guidance to , broadly in line with the $6.35 analyst consensus midpoint. Management cited robust demand from data centers and other large customers. Positive Sentiment: The utility expanded expected new-load additions to 69 gigawatts through 2030 and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance

The utility expanded expected new-load additions to and secured approximately 13 GW of gas-fired turbine capacity, positioning it to benefit from accelerating power demand. It also expects up to $16 billion in cost offsets from load growth and $1.4 billion in customer savings from federal loan guarantees and grants. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7% year over year , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. AEP Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Second-quarter revenue increased , reflecting solid operating growth, but the company’s outlook remains dependent on executing substantial generation and transmission investments to serve new demand. Negative Sentiment: AEP reported second-quarter operating earnings of $1.36 per share, below estimates of approximately $1.48–$1.49 and down from $1.43 a year earlier. Tax timing and the impact of a prior transaction weighed on results. GAAP earnings fell to $1.31 per share from $2.29 in the prior-year quarter. American Electric Power misses Q2 earnings estimates

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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