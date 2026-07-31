Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,193,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,924,000 after purchasing an additional 706,426 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $5,348,000. Finally, Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encouraging vitiligo data could strengthen Pfizer’s growth pipeline. Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Pfizer's oral drug restores skin pigmentation in late-stage vitiligo trials

Two Phase 3 trials showed that LITFULO significantly improved skin repigmentation in patients with nonsegmental vitiligo. Pfizer plans global regulatory submissions, potentially expanding the drug beyond its existing uses and creating a new commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: EU authorization for the updated COVID-19 vaccine supports the 2026–2027 season. The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Pfizer Wins EU Approval For Updated COVID Vaccine Ahead Of 2026 Season

The European Commission approved Pfizer and BioNTech’s XFG-adapted Comirnaty vaccine for people six months and older across the European Union. The decision allows manufacturing and supply preparations, although the mature and seasonal COVID market may limit the financial upside. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer continues to build its oncology pipeline. The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Pfizer’s Symbiotic-Lung-10 Trial

The company is advancing the Phase 2 Symbiotic-Lung-10 trial, offering potential long-term upside if the lung-cancer program produces favorable results. However, Phase 2 development means any revenue contribution remains several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on the upcoming second-quarter report. Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Pfizer Q2 Earnings Preview

Preview reports highlight expectations for key products, COVID-related headwinds, and possible updates to full-year guidance. Pfizer’s latest quarter exceeded estimates, but earnings declined year over year, leaving results and management commentary as the near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Additional vaccine demand may support established products. Québec selected Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 for its publicly funded pediatric pneumococcal immunization program, providing a potential boost to vaccine sales and market presence. Pfizer's PREVNAR 20 Selected for Québec Program

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

See Also

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