Orser Capital Management LLC Has $13.90 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,703 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 9.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 572.6% in the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $791,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.1% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,764 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 148.5% during the first quarter. Lexington Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $149.26 and a one year high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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