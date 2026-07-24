Orvieto Partners L.P. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Orvieto Partners L.P. cut its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,500 shares during the period. Kodiak Gas Services accounts for about 2.4% of Orvieto Partners L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company's stock worth $233,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 3,046.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,471,663 shares of the company's stock worth $55,040,000 after buying an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,271,553 shares of the company's stock worth $159,756,000 after buying an additional 1,339,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,741,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $187,263.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,169,558.54. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $313,482.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,523 shares of company stock valued at $921,319. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE KGS opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

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Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Further Reading

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