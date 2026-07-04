Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $21.85 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $517.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.30. The company has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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