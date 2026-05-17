Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 1,945.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 404,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Oshkosh worth $53,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,904.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 399,046 shares of the company's stock worth $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 379,134 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Down 4.6%

OSK opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

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