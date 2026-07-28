Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 644.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,109 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 273,663 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Oshkosh worth $46,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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