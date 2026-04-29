OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.95 and a 52-week high of $311.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Further Reading

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