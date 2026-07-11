Osprey Private Wealth LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,547,791,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

REGN stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $664.52. 581,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $541.00 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $645.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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