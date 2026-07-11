Osprey Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,791 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1,398.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,724,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $310.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.97. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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