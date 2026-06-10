Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.1%

HWM opened at $256.77 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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