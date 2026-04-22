OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,146 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Amer Sports by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,991,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,951 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amer Sports by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,568,381 shares of the company's stock worth $124,001,000 after acquiring an additional 702,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock worth $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $553,871.50. This represents a 42.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,883.28. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:AS opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.81. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company's revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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