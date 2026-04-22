OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 65,997 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,997 shares during the period. Veralto comprises approximately 0.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.13% of Veralto worth $31,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Veralto by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Veralto by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.56.

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Veralto Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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