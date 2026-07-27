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Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Vistra logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Owl Creek Asset Management cut its Vistra holdings by 58.4% in the first quarter, selling 89,586 shares and retaining 63,778 shares valued at approximately $9.6 million.
  • Institutional investors own about 90.88% of Vistra’s outstanding shares, with several funds—including Norges Bank and Legal & General—recently adding or initiating positions.
  • Analysts maintain a bullish outlook, with Vistra carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and a $230.62 price target. The company also exceeded first-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $2.87 EPS versus the $1.32 consensus estimate.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,586 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 0.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,638,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $29,875,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock worth $285,343,000 after purchasing an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,918. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.62.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

Vistra stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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