Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,174,907. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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