Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New $7.37 Million Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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