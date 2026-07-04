Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 37,653 HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 101,816 shares of the company's stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,927,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock worth $178,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $95.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $105.96.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here