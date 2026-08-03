Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,530,743 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847,575 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,530,743 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Omnicom Group worth $214,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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More Omnicom Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for Omnicom Group to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Wells Fargo price-target update

Wells Fargo raised its price target for to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Citigroup price-target update

Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Omnicom data and analytics outlook

Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Omnicom Q2 earnings call highlights

Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Omnicom international revenue analysis

International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Omnicom valuation analysis

Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues that OMC’s valuation and recent multiyear gains leave the shares vulnerable to profit-taking if organic growth or post-merger execution disappoints. Omnicom valuation commentary

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 275.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omnicom Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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