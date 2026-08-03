Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 357,755 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 4,021.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,652 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of TD SYNNEX worth $61,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 67,521 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total transaction of $325,951.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,259.40. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock worth $5,259,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1%

SNX stock opened at $255.93 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $260.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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