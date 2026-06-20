Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,065 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,503 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.43 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $341.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions.

Analysts and market commentators continue to view Coca-Cola as a durable long-term holding because of its global brand strength, pricing power, and ability to perform in inflationary conditions. Positive Sentiment: Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors.

Articles focused on KO’s dividend appeal emphasize its 62-year streak of dividend increases, reinforcing its status as an income stock for conservative investors. Positive Sentiment: KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares.

KO was included in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks for stable returns in the second half of 2026, which may draw more defensive capital into the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news.

One piece compared Coca-Cola’s year-to-date performance with other consumer staples peers, suggesting investors are evaluating KO mainly as part of a broader sector rotation rather than on company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside.

Seeking Alpha commentary noted some technical caution even while remaining constructive on the business, implying valuation and chart factors may limit immediate upside. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage was opinion and analysis rather than a major earnings or operational announcement, so the stock’s move today appears tied more to sentiment around defensiveness and dividends than fresh fundamentals.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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