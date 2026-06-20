Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,081 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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