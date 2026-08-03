Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,834 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $101,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $191.13 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $207.76. The firm has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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