Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 143,418 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,778 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of CF Industries worth $153,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $125.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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