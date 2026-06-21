Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 33,868 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,606 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

JCI opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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