Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This represents a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.Simply Good Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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