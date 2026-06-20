Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 478,522 Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,811,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,539 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company's stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is 22.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on RUSHA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $577,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,220.67. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.68% of the company's stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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