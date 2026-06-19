Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 364,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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