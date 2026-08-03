Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853,248 shares of the company's stock after selling 732,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $280,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company's stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $79.27 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

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