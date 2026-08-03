Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,155 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Gen Digital worth $66,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal acquired 3,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,198.14. This represents a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.45 on Monday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

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