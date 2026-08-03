Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,146 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Corteva worth $191,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,713,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $23,679,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock worth $155,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corteva Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CTVA opened at $78.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Corteva's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is 47.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.30 , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Reuters earnings report

Corteva reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.24 analyst consensus and rising from $2.20 a year earlier. Seed pricing, productivity improvements, demand for newer genetics and traits, and growth in Crop Protection products supported margins. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $3.60-$3.80 , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned October 1 Vylor spin-off , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Corteva first-half results and outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting strong first-half performance, operating improvements and growth platforms. Management also said it remains on track for the planned , a potential catalyst for improved business focus and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Brokerage consensus rating

Analyst commentary remains broadly constructive: Corteva has outperformed the broader market and agriculture-focused ETFs, while brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Momentum-focused analysis also highlights the company’s improving execution and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Corteva valuation analysis

Despite the earnings beat and higher guidance, one analysis argues that much of Corteva’s improved execution is already reflected in the stock, leaving limited upside unless earnings growth accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $6.38 billion, below the $6.60 billion consensus and down 1.2% year over year. The sales miss, together with competitive pricing pressure, appears to be the main reason the stock moved lower despite the profit beat and raised outlook. Corteva second-quarter earnings summary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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