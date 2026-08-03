Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,591 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 94,647 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Dollar Tree worth $94,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock worth $889,141,000 after purchasing an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 176.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock worth $224,106,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $127.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $142.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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