Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547,434 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 212,373 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $403,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Zacks.com

Disney received a bullish analyst note, with Phillip Securities upgrading the stock from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy,” which can support investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Article

Analysts highlighted roughly 20% upside to Disney shares, citing progress toward streaming profitability and the strength of Disney’s broader media, parks, and entertainment ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Article

Disney’s upfront presentation and executive comments emphasized cross-platform advertising scale, live events, and major franchises such as the Grammys, Super Bowl, and Oscars, reinforcing the company’s monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Article

Disney also promoted upcoming content and brand strength, including new streaming releases like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and “VisionQuest,” plus strong awards-season recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Article

Reports that Disney World president Jeff Vahle plans to step down in 2026 are more of an organizational change than a clear business catalyst, so the market impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Article

Investors are watching growing FCC scrutiny of Disney’s media operations, which could increase compliance risk and pressure flexibility in its broadcast and cable businesses. Negative Sentiment: News of Disney permanently shutting down a popular section of a park may create some near-term negative sentiment around the parks segment, even if the financial impact is unclear. Article

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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