Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,651 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $434.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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