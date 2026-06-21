Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,014 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,527 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zscaler worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,940 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $245,274.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,705,912.33. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 9,827 shares of company stock worth $1,242,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.33.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.10, a PEG ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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