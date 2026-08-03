Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $246.94 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,524 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of Expedia Group worth $246,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citic Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $290.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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