Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $277.09 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $277,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $794.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $711.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 27.86%.The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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