Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $28.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 54,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3,014.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,571 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,618,000 after buying an additional 603,551 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 29.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,297 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $122,864,000 after acquiring an additional 355,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,483 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $199,416,000 after acquiring an additional 300,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,762 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 293,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company's stock.

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Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.25. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.84). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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