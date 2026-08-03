Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $368.66 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1,375.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,359 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $368,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Erste Group Bank estimate revisions

Analyst H. Engel of Erste Group Bank raised T-Mobile’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $10.82 from $10.45 and FY2027 expectations to $13.70 from $13.52, signaling improving earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. T-Mobile: The SpaceX Fear Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

A bullish investment analysis cited T-Mobile’s 7.9% year-over-year revenue growth, multiple guidance increases, aggressive share repurchases, a growing dividend and projected 2026 free cash flow of $18.4 billion to $18.8 billion. The report also highlighted the company’s relatively low leverage and discounted forward valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Consumer stocks sector update

The broader consumer-stock sector traded mixed, providing little overall sector support or direction for TMUS. Neutral Sentiment: Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. SpaceX and wireless carrier competition

Investors remain focused on potential competition from SpaceX and Starlink, including possible spectrum-related activity or acquisitions that could challenge traditional wireless carriers over the longer term. Negative Sentiment: Semafor reported that T-Mobile’s U.S. leadership told Deutsche Telekom it no longer supports a proposed $300 billion merger. The apparent roadblock increases uncertainty around the transaction and was the clearest immediate catalyst weighing on TMUS sentiment. T-Mobile executives oppose Deutsche Telekom merger plan

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $172.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $194.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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