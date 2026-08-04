Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $59.04 Million Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,065 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 130,630 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Fortive worth $59,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 87.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.06. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $64.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fortive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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