Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,621 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ARM were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $439.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 3.78. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $452.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.21.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total value of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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