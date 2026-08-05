Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 444.2% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Henshaw Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $456.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $312.73 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 13.36%.Tyler Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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