Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,549 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here