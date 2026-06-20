Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,082 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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