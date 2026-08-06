Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,407,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Melius Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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