Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,471 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 184,825 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of F5 worth $72,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after buying an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of F5 by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $244,781,000 after buying an additional 610,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,158.08. The trade was a 22.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,885. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $416.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F5

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $402.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $435.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.36.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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