Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,598 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. Duke Energy reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, ahead of the roughly $1.30 consensus, while net income rose year over year as higher electricity demand and recovery of infrastructure investments offset rising expenses. Duke Energy's profit beats as higher power demand offsets rising expenses

Duke Energy reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, ahead of the roughly $1.30 consensus, while net income rose year over year as higher electricity demand and recovery of infrastructure investments offset rising expenses. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its growth outlook. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.55 to $6.80, with expected long-term EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Duke also identified up to $10 billion of potential capital investment tied to contracted data-center and other large-load demand, with new demand expected to begin taking power in late 2027. Duke Energy targets capital upside

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.55 to $6.80, with expected long-term EPS growth of 5% to 7% through 2030. Duke also identified up to $10 billion of potential capital investment tied to contracted data-center and other large-load demand, with new demand expected to begin taking power in late 2027. Neutral Sentiment: North Carolina regulators reached a compromise. Duke Energy Progress will continue investing in reliability infrastructure, but the proposed rate increase will be reduced by more than half. Duke will also contribute an additional $10 million to assist vulnerable customers. The agreement reduces affordability and regulatory risks but may limit near-term rate-related revenue growth. Duke Energy Progress reaches North Carolina agreement

Duke Energy Progress will continue investing in reliability infrastructure, but the proposed rate increase will be reduced by more than half. Duke will also contribute an additional $10 million to assist vulnerable customers. The agreement reduces affordability and regulatory risks but may limit near-term rate-related revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Hotter-than-normal Florida weather could support electricity demand, while a vehicle-related outage affecting about 5,000 Greensboro customers is unlikely to materially affect company earnings. Duke Energy Florida summer heat

Hotter-than-normal Florida weather could support electricity demand, while a vehicle-related outage affecting about 5,000 Greensboro customers is unlikely to materially affect company earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of forecasts. Quarterly revenue increased 1.1% to $7.59 billion but missed the $7.66 billion consensus, and higher depreciation and interest expenses remain pressures on profitability. Duke Energy Q2 earnings beat estimates

Quarterly revenue increased 1.1% to $7.59 billion but missed the $7.66 billion consensus, and higher depreciation and interest expenses remain pressures on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered their price targets. BMO and Barclays each reduced their targets to $132, although both maintained bullish ratings. The cuts signal more limited near-term upside and likely contributed to the stock’s weakness despite the earnings beat.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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