Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 107,271 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Medpace worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,778,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 4,741.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,099,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Medpace by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,183 shares of the company's stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $573.29 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.00 and a 1-year high of $677.90. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. Medpace's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,790,400. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price objective on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here