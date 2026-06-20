Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,642 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,381 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $2,391,274.56. Following the sale, the director owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,923,082.96. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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