Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 134,881 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 134,881 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $311.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 price target (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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