Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 139,819 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,819 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of PACCAR worth $183,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PACCAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $139.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $132.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.00%.The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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